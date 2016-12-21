Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221831
Date Died
August 19, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Stephanie A. Meade
25761 Peppercorn Dr.
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Jeffrey Brian Meade
4109 Clybourne Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Friday, August 19, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221831—Estate of Jeffrey Brian Meade. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
