Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221832
- Date Died
- November 3, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
James P. Kenosh
1330 East Miner StreetHighland Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Thursday, November 3, 2016
Applicant
James J. Kenosh
35725 Solon RoadSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139
Text2016 EST 221832—Estate of James P. Kenosh. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
