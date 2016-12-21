Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221832
Date Died
November 3, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

James P. Kenosh
1330 East Miner Street
Highland Heights OH 44124

Applicant

James J. Kenosh
35725 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Robert Fouts
Douglas R. Fouts
30775 Bainbridge Road, Suite 1
Solon OH 44139

Text

2016 EST 221832—Estate of James P. Kenosh. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. R. Fouts, atty.
