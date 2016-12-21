Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221836
Date Died
October 21, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Mark Ferch
178 Valley Brook
Hinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Diana Delmar Jancura
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054

Decedent

Robert L. Ferch
18765 Heatherstone Dr.
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221836—Estate of Robert L. Ferch. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Jancura, atty.
