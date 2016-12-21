Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221836
- Date Died
- October 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Mark Ferch
178 Valley BrookHinckley OH 44233
Applicant's Attorney
Jancura & Associates, LLC
689 Sunset Avenue
Sheffield Lake OH 44054
Decedent
Robert L. Ferch
18765 Heatherstone Dr.Strongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, October 21, 2016
Text2016 EST 221836—Estate of Robert L. Ferch. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Jancura, atty.
About your information and the public record.