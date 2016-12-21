Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221837
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGJan 4, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Pauline Carr
13514 Coath Ave.Cleveland OH 44120
Plaintiff
Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th FlCleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 ADV 221837—Adult Protective Services vs Pauline Carr. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
