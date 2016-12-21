Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221837
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Jan 4, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Pauline Carr
13514 Coath Ave.
Cleveland OH 44120

Plaintiff

Adult Protective Services
1200 Ontario St., 8th Fl
Cleveland OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 ADV 221837—Adult Protective Services vs Pauline Carr. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
