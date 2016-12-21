Date Filed Wednesday, December 21, 2016 Case Number 2016ADV221837 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Jan 4, 2017 2:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2016 ADV 221837—Adult Protective Services vs Pauline Carr. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Jan. 4, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. K. K. Perk, atty.