Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221838
Date Died
June 19, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mary E. Sims
700 Brick Mill Run Unit #305
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph P. Gibbons
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Robert G. Sims
700 Brick Mill Run Unit #305
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Sunday, June 19, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221838—Estate of Robert G. Sims. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 