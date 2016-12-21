Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221838
- Date Died
- June 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mary E. Sims
700 Brick Mill Run Unit #305Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell, LLP
1375 East Ninth Street, Suite
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Robert G. Sims
700 Brick Mill Run Unit #305Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Sunday, June 19, 2016
Text2016 EST 221838—Estate of Robert G. Sims. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Gibbons, atty.
