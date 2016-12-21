Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221843
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Charles Loomis Smythe
20200 North Park Blvd.Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant
James R. Bright
1375 E. Ninth St Suite 900Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2016 EST 221843—Estate of Charles Loomis Smythe Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. B. Gee, atty.
