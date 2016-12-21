Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221843
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Charles Loomis Smythe
20200 North Park Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44118

Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016

Applicant

James R. Bright
1375 E. Ninth St Suite 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Kyle Belnap Gee
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221843—Estate of Charles Loomis Smythe Jr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. B. Gee, atty.
