Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221847
Date Died
November 2, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Yolanda R. Hicks
26310 Forbes Rd.
Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Neil Warren Siegel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

Beatrice Hicks
26310 Forbes Rd.
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221847—Estate of Beatrice Hicks. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
