Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221847
- Date Died
- November 2, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Yolanda R. Hicks
26310 Forbes Rd.Oakwood Village OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
Beatrice Hicks
26310 Forbes Rd.Oakwood Village OH 44146
Date Died :Wednesday, November 2, 2016
Text2016 EST 221847—Estate of Beatrice Hicks. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. N. W. Siegel, atty.
