Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221848
Date Died
November 16, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Sharon Milcinovic
13150 Tinkers Creek Road
Valley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Louis Gagliani
13150 Tinkers Creek Road
Valley View OH 44125

Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221848—Estate of Louis Gagliani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
