Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221848
- Date Died
- November 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Sharon Milcinovic
13150 Tinkers Creek RoadValley View OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Louis Gagliani
13150 Tinkers Creek RoadValley View OH 44125
Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Text2016 EST 221848—Estate of Louis Gagliani. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
