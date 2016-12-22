Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221849
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 2, 2013
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

David C. Peebles
Applicant's Attorney
David Coleman Peebles
Miller, Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

Jorge L. Molina
Amapola St. C3, Reparto Velencia
Bayamon PR 00959

Date Died :Sunday, June 2, 2013

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221849—Estate of Jorge L. Molina. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. Miller, S. & B., attys.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 