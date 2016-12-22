Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221850
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
September 7, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Peter Frigoletti
#110-02 91st Avenue
Richmond Hill NY 11418

Date Died :Wednesday, September 7, 2016

Applicant

Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Fiduciary

Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Willard Edward Bartel
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 EST 221850—Estate of Peter Frigoletti. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
