Date Filed Thursday, December 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221850 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died September 7, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221850—Estate of Peter Frigoletti. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.