Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221850
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- September 7, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Peter Frigoletti
#110-02 91st AvenueRichmond Hill NY 11418
Date Died :Wednesday, September 7, 2016
Applicant
Willard E. Bartel
Applicant's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Fiduciary
Willard E. Bartel
Fiduciary's Attorney
Miller Stillman & Bartel
1422 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Text2016 EST 221850—Estate of Peter Frigoletti. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Miller, S. & B., attys.
