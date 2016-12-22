Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221851
Date Died
November 16, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Mark A. Konyesni
22679 Northwood Trail
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
David Dickhardt Briller
David D. Briller Co., LPA
7379 Pearl Road, Suite 4
Middleburg Hts. OH 44130

Decedent

Juanita M. Konyesni
8871 Holly Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221851—Estate of Juanita M. Konyesni. Will admitted to probate. D. D. Briller, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 