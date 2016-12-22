Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221853
Date Died
October 11, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Sheila Rose
23381 Aurora #328
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Montello
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146

Decedent

Dorothy A. Hicks
9012 W. Pleasant Valley
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221853—Estate of Dorothy A. Hicks. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Montello, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 