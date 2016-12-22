Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221853
- Date Died
- October 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Sheila Rose
23381 Aurora #328Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Montello
303 Columbus
Bedford OH 44146
Decedent
Dorothy A. Hicks
9012 W. Pleasant ValleyParma OH 44129
Text2016 EST 221853—Estate of Dorothy A. Hicks. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Montello, atty.
