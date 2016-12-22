Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221857
Date Died
November 27, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Timothy L. Allen
7587 Ann Arbor Drive
Parma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Elmer L. Allen
1200 Winchester Drive
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016

Fiduciary

Timothy L. Allen
7587 Ann Arbor Drive
Parma OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221857—Estate of Elmer L. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
