Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221857
- Date Died
- November 27, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Timothy L. Allen
7587 Ann Arbor DriveParma OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Elmer L. Allen
1200 Winchester DriveParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, November 27, 2016
Fiduciary
Timothy L. Allen
7587 Ann Arbor DriveParma OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221857—Estate of Elmer L. Allen. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.