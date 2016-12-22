Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221859
- Date Died
- November 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Mark Maddox
4936 Anderson RoadCleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Marie Maddox
4936 Anderson RoadCleveland OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, November 11, 2016
Fiduciary
Mark Maddox
4936 Anderson RoadCleveland OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221859—Estate of Marie Maddox. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
