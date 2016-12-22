Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221859
Date Died
November 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Mark Maddox
4936 Anderson Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Marie Maddox
4936 Anderson Road
Cleveland OH 44124

Date Died :Friday, November 11, 2016

Fiduciary

Mark Maddox
4936 Anderson Road
Cleveland OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221859—Estate of Marie Maddox. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
