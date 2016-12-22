Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221861
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Johnny Ferrell
3711 Atherstone
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Decedent

Ida M. Ferrell
4197 Lambert Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Fiduciary

Johnny Ferrell
3711 Atherstone
Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221861—Estate of Ida M. Ferrell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
