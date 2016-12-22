Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221861
- Date Died
- October 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Johnny Ferrell
3711 AtherstoneCleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Decedent
Ida M. Ferrell
4197 Lambert RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Saturday, October 22, 2016
Fiduciary
Johnny Ferrell
3711 AtherstoneCleveland Heights OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221861—Estate of Ida M. Ferrell. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
About your information and the public record.