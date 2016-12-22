Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221863
- Date Died
- November 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Hubert J. Rowe
3984 East 154th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Monday, November 14, 2016
Applicant
Ulysses Rowe
4150 East 116thCleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Fiduciary
Ulysses Rowe
4150 East 116thCleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary's Attorney
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143
Text2016 EST 221863—Estate of Hubert J. Rowe. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
