Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221863
Date Died
November 14, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Hubert J. Rowe
3984 East 154th St.
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Ulysses Rowe
4150 East 116th
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Fiduciary

Ulysses Rowe
4150 East 116th
Cleveland OH 44105
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Kenneth Rosalina
Russo, Rosalina & Co., L.P.A.
691 Richmond Road
Richmond Hts OH 44143

Text

2016 EST 221863—Estate of Hubert J. Rowe. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. K. Rosalina, atty.
