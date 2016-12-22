Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221864
- Date Died
- October 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Nanette R. Johnson
2821 West Canyon Ave.San Diego CA 92123
Applicant's Attorney
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090
Decedent
Agnes H. Fausnaugh
407 Golfview LnHighland Hts. OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, October 20, 2016
Fiduciary
Nanette R. Johnson
2821 West Canyon Ave.San Diego CA 92123
Fiduciary's Attorney
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090
Text2016 EST 221864—Estate of Agnes H. Fausnaugh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
About your information and the public record.