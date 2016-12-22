Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221864
Date Died
October 20, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Nanette R. Johnson
2821 West Canyon Ave.
San Diego CA 92123
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Joy Satava Giganti
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090

Decedent

Agnes H. Fausnaugh
407 Golfview Ln
Highland Hts. OH 44143

Fiduciary

Nanette R. Johnson
2821 West Canyon Ave.
San Diego CA 92123
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mary Joy Satava Giganti
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090

Text

2016 EST 221864—Estate of Agnes H. Fausnaugh. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
