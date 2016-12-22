Date Filed Thursday, December 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221865 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died August 15, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221865—Estate of Aiyana L. Dixon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. P. Richlak, atty.