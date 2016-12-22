Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221865
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- August 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Aiyana L. Dixon
1598 Coventry RoadEast Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Monday, August 15, 2016
Applicant
Theresa Tolbert
948 E. 79th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary
Theresa Tolbert
948 E. 79th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2016 EST 221865—Estate of Aiyana L. Dixon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. S. P. Richlak, atty.
