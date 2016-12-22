Date Filed Thursday, December 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221866 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died July 18, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221866—Estate of Alfreda Martin. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.