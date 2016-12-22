Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221866
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
July 18, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Alfreda Martin
6905 Bayliss
Cleveland OH 44103

Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016

Applicant

Danita Martin
7807 Lockyear
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Fiduciary

Danita Martin
7807 Lockyear
Cleveland OH 44103
Fiduciary's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2016 EST 221866—Estate of Alfreda Martin. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.
