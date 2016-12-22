Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221866
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- July 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Alfreda Martin
6905 BaylissCleveland OH 44103
Date Died :Monday, July 18, 2016
Applicant
Danita Martin
7807 LockyearCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Fiduciary
Danita Martin
7807 LockyearCleveland OH 44103
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2016 EST 221866—Estate of Alfreda Martin. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.
About your information and the public record.