Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221867
- Date Died
- May 1, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Michael G. Wallace
14318 Ordner DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344
Decedent
Robert Malone Wallace
14318 Ordner DriveStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Friday, May 1, 2015
Text2016 EST 221867—Estate of Robert Malone Wallace. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
About your information and the public record.