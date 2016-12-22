Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221867
Date Died
May 1, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Michael G. Wallace
14318 Ordner Drive
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Urban
John J. Urban Attorney at Law, Ltd
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136-3344

Decedent

Robert Malone Wallace
14318 Ordner Drive
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Friday, May 1, 2015

Text

2016 EST 221867—Estate of Robert Malone Wallace. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Urban, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 