Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221872
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Arnold K. Olszewski
3077 Holly Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Lee Laribee
Laribee & Hertrick, LLP
325 North Broadway Street
Medina OH 44256

Decedent

Eugene Olszewski
14441 Robert Drive
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Fiduciary

Arnold K. Olszewski
3077 Holly Drive
Brunswick OH 44212
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Lee Laribee
Laribee & Hertrick, LLP
325 North Broadway Street
Medina OH 44256

Text

2016 EST 221872—Estate of Eugene Olszewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Laribee, atty.
