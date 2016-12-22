Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221872
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Arnold K. Olszewski
3077 Holly DriveBrunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Laribee & Hertrick, LLP
325 North Broadway Street
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
Eugene Olszewski
14441 Robert DriveMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Fiduciary
Fiduciary's Attorney
Text2016 EST 221872—Estate of Eugene Olszewski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. L. Laribee, atty.
