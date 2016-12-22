Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221873
- Date Died
- April 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- EXT
Applicant
James T. Kekelis
4604 Wood Rd.Madison OH 44057
Applicant's Attorney
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057
Decedent
George R. Kaschak
633 Forest Palm CtNorth Fort Myers FL 33917
Date Died :Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Text2016 EST 221873—Estate of George R. Kaschak. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.
