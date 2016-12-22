Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221873
Date Died
April 26, 2016
Filing Code
EXT

Applicant

James T. Kekelis
4604 Wood Rd.
Madison OH 44057
Applicant's Attorney
George Andrew Vince Jr.
Bates & Vince
13 Main Street
Madison OH 44057

Decedent

George R. Kaschak
633 Forest Palm Ct
North Fort Myers FL 33917

Date Died :Tuesday, April 26, 2016

Text

2016 EST 221873—Estate of George R. Kaschak. Exemplified copy of proceedings filed. G. A. Vince, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 