Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221877
Date Died
October 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 3, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jane Jonas
21884 North Park Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Carl George McMahon
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984

Decedent

Joyce L. Seagro
3153 West 11th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2016 EST 221877—Estate of Joyce L. Seagro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. C. G. McMahon, atty.
