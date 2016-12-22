Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221877
- Date Died
- October 9, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 3, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jane Jonas
21884 North Park DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Carl G. McMahon
6497 Brecksville Road
Indpendence OH 44114-1984
Decedent
Joyce L. Seagro
3153 West 11th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Sunday, October 9, 2016
Text2016 EST 221877—Estate of Joyce L. Seagro. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 3, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. C. G. McMahon, atty.
