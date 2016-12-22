Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221882
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 10, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Kerry Gallagher
4019 Princeton
South Euclid OH 44121

Next of Kin

Mary Catherine/Home Remick
1167 Erieview Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121

Applicant

Gallagher Suzanne Ring
13610 Shaker Blvd Unit 201
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Ward

Patrick Gallagher
13610 Shaker Blvd Unit 201
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2016 GRD 221882—Re: Patrick Gallagher. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
