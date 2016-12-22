Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221882
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 10, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Kerry Gallagher
4019 PrincetonSouth Euclid OH 44121
Next of Kin
Mary Catherine/Home Remick
1167 Erieview Rd.Cleveland Hts. OH 44121
Applicant
Gallagher Suzanne Ring
13610 Shaker Blvd Unit 201Shaker Heights OH 44120
Ward
Patrick Gallagher
13610 Shaker Blvd Unit 201Shaker Heights OH 44120
Text2016 GRD 221882—Re: Patrick Gallagher. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
