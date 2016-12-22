Date Filed Thursday, December 22, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221885 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $250,000.00 Date Died January 20, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2016 EST 221885—Estate of Jeannette Arrington. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. K. C. Delaney, atty.