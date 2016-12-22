Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221885
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $250,000.00
- Date Died
- January 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Jeannette Arrington
3701 East 147th StreetCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Applicant
Renee Smith
13004 Mccracken RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Text2016 EST 221885—Estate of Jeannette Arrington. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. K. C. Delaney, atty.
