Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221885
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$250,000.00
Date Died
January 20, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Jeannette Arrington
3701 East 147th Street
Cleveland OH 44120

Date Died :Wednesday, January 20, 2016

Applicant

Renee Smith
13004 Mccracken Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Text

2016 EST 221885—Estate of Jeannette Arrington. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $250,000.00. K. C. Delaney, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 