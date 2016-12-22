Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221886
- Date Died
- May 29, 2015
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Monique S. Spearmon
13814 Coath Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Date Died :Friday, May 29, 2015
Applicant
Loresa Spearmon
13621 Earlwood Rd.Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221886—Estate of Monique S. Spearmon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
About your information and the public record.