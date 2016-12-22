Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221886
Date Died
May 29, 2015
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Monique S. Spearmon
13814 Coath Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died :Friday, May 29, 2015

Applicant

Loresa Spearmon
13621 Earlwood Rd.
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221886—Estate of Monique S. Spearmon. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. T. D. Robenalt, atty.
