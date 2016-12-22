Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221887
Date Died
July 9, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 10:45 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Carla Wynne
22794 Harms Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143-1096
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Dearth Kerns
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256

Decedent

Daija Wynne
570 Babbit Road
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2016 EST 221887—Estate of Daija Wynne. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. B. D. Kerns, atty.
