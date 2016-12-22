Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221887
- Date Died
- July 9, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 10:45 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Carla Wynne
22794 Harms RoadRichmond Heights OH 44143-1096
Applicant's Attorney
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
Daija Wynne
570 Babbit RoadEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Saturday, July 9, 2016
Text2016 EST 221887—Estate of Daija Wynne. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 10:45 a.m. B. D. Kerns, atty.
About your information and the public record.