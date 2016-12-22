Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, December 22, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221889
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Carla Wynne
22794 Harms Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143-1096
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Dearth Kerns
Bonezzi Switzer Polito and Hupp
46 Public Square
Medina OH 44256

Ward

Delana Wynne
22794 Harms Road
Richmond Heights OH 44143-1739

Text

2016 GRD 221889—Re: Delana Wynne. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. B. D. Kerns, atty.
