Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221893
Date Died
November 15, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Kenneth D. Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Applicant

Carole Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey Merl Brooks
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122

Surviving Spouse

Carole Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Fiduciary

Carole Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey Merl Brooks
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221893—Estate of Kenneth D. Marshall. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Brooks, atty.
