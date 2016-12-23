Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221893
- Date Died
- November 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Kenneth D. Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Applicant
Carole Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Applicant's Attorney
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122
Surviving Spouse
Carole Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary
Carole Marshall
1830 E. Boston Rd.Broadview Heights OH 44147
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jeffrey M. Brooks
23360 Chagrin Blvd. # 208
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221893—Estate of Kenneth D. Marshall. Application to administer estate filed. J. M. Brooks, atty.
