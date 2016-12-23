Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221897
Date Died
August 1, 2012
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Carol R. Gedeon
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Carol Ruth Gedeon
self
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Helen A. Dean
22709 Lake Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Wednesday, August 1, 2012

Text

2016 EST 221897—Estate of Helen A. Dean. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. R. Gedeon, atty.
