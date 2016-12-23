Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221897
- Date Died
- August 1, 2012
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Carol R. Gedeon
19443 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
self
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Helen A. Dean
22709 Lake RoadRocky River OH 44116
Date Died :Wednesday, August 1, 2012
Text2016 EST 221897—Estate of Helen A. Dean. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. R. Gedeon, atty.
