Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221898
- Date Died
- December 10, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJan 31, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Dorothy M. Frys
1555 Brainard RoadLyndhurst OH 44124-2425
Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016
Applicant
Michael L. Solomon
6105 Parkland Blvd., Suite 140Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221898—Estate of Dorothy M. Frys. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
