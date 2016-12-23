Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221898
Date Died
December 10, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jan 31, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Dorothy M. Frys
1555 Brainard Road
Lyndhurst OH 44124-2425

Date Died :Saturday, December 10, 2016

Applicant

Michael L. Solomon
6105 Parkland Blvd., Suite 140
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Bradley Aaron Somogyi
Budish, Solomon, Steiner & Peck Ltd
23240 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221898—Estate of Dorothy M. Frys. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. B. A. Somogyi, atty.
