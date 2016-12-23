Date Filed Friday, December 23, 2016 Case Number 2016EST221898 Date Died December 10, 2016 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jan 31, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2016 EST 221898—Estate of Dorothy M. Frys. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. B. A. Somogyi, atty.