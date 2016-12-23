Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221899
- Date Died
- June 18, 1950
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 24, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Ashley Pollard
663 East 115th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Ward
Diraus Wagner
20611 Euclid Ave.Euclid OH 44117
Text2016 GRD 221899—Re: Diraus Wagner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
