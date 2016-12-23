Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221899
Date Died
June 18, 1950
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Ashley Pollard
663 East 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Ward

Diraus Wagner
20611 Euclid Ave.
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2016 GRD 221899—Re: Diraus Wagner. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
