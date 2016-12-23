Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221901
Date Died
January 1, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Hans A. Knuth
4390 West 202 Street
Fairview Park OH 44126

Date Died :Friday, January 1, 2016

Applicant

Lottie T. Knuth
4390 West 202 Street
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Harold Lee Hom
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2016 EST 221901—Estate of Hans A. Knuth. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
