Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221901
- Date Died
- January 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Hans A. Knuth
4390 West 202 StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Date Died :Friday, January 1, 2016
Applicant
Lottie T. Knuth
4390 West 202 StreetFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Harold L. Hom Co., LPA
30200 Detroit Road, Suite D
Westlake OH 44145
Text2016 EST 221901—Estate of Hans A. Knuth. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. H. L. Hom, atty.
About your information and the public record.