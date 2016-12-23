Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221903
- Date Died
- February 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Raymond P. Cone
23511 Chagrin Blvd.Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Date Died :Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Commissioner
Lois P. Cone
23511 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 420Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Commissioner's Attorney
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221903—Estate of Raymond P. Cone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
About your information and the public record.