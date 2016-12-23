Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221903
Date Died
February 16, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Raymond P. Cone
23511 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122-1381

Date Died :Tuesday, February 16, 2016

Commissioner

Lois P. Cone
23511 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 420
Beachwood OH 44122-1381
Commissioner's Attorney
Bradley Leighton Greene
Bradley L. Green, Esq.
25550 Chagrin Blvd.
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2016 EST 221903—Estate of Raymond P. Cone. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Greene, atty.
