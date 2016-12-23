Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221904
Date Died
February 3, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Arthur Dynell Howard
24605 Cambridge Drive
Oakwood Village OH 44146
Decedent's Attorney
Ryan Mathew Kay
1780 Forest Oaks Dr.
Hudson OH 44236

Date Died :Monday, February 3, 2014

Applicant

Patricia A. Howard
24605 Cambridge Drive
Oakwood Village OH 44146

Text

2016 EST 221904—Estate of Arthur Dynell Howard Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. M. Kay, atty.
