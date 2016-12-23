Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221905
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Michael Mentrek
3549 Cedarbrook Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Decedent

Josephine Mentrek
283 Union Street
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Fiduciary

Michael Mentrek
3549 Cedarbrook Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Glenn Earle Billington
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559

Text

2016 EST 221905—Estate of Josephine Mentrek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 