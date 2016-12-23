Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221905
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Michael Mentrek
3549 Cedarbrook RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Decedent
Josephine Mentrek
283 Union StreetBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Fiduciary
Michael Mentrek
3549 Cedarbrook RoadCleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Glenn E. Billington Co., LPA
2000 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118-2559
Text2016 EST 221905—Estate of Josephine Mentrek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. E. Billington, atty.
