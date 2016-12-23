Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221907
- Date Died
- October 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Ralph Browske
390 Summerhill DriveAurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Sontich & Sontich
8401 Chagrin Road, Suite 20B
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Decedent
William Arthur Browske
280 North Commons Way, Apt. 24Mayfield Village OH 44143
Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016
Fiduciary
Ralph Browske
390 Summerhill DriveAurora OH 44202
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sontich & Sontich
8401 Chagrin Road, Suite 20B
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Text2016 EST 221907—Estate of William Arthur Browske. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Sontich, Jr., atty.
