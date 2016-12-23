Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221907
Date Died
October 16, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Ralph Browske
390 Summerhill Drive
Aurora OH 44202
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Paul Sontich Jr.
Sontich & Sontich
8401 Chagrin Road, Suite 20B
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Decedent

William Arthur Browske
280 North Commons Way, Apt. 24
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Date Died :Sunday, October 16, 2016

Fiduciary

Ralph Browske
390 Summerhill Drive
Aurora OH 44202
Fiduciary's Attorney
Joseph Paul Sontich Jr.
Sontich & Sontich
8401 Chagrin Road, Suite 20B
Chagrin Falls OH 44023

Text

2016 EST 221907—Estate of William Arthur Browske. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. P. Sontich, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 