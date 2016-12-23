Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221913
Bond
1
Date Died
October 17, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Angeline Denise Manning
4162 Stilmore Rd.
Cleveland OH 44121

Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016

Applicant

Hezekiah Manning
4162 Stilmore Rd.
S. Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Carmine Camino
Law Office of Carmine Camino
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Hezekiah Manning
4162 Stilmore Rd.
S. Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Carmine Camino
Law Office of Carmine Camino
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2016 EST 221913—Estate of Angeline Denise Manning. Application to administer estate filed. C. Camino, atty.
