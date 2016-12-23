Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221913
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- October 17, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Angeline Denise Manning
4162 Stilmore Rd.Cleveland OH 44121
Date Died :Monday, October 17, 2016
Applicant
Hezekiah Manning
4162 Stilmore Rd.S. Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Carmine Camino
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Hezekiah Manning
4162 Stilmore Rd.S. Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Office of Carmine Camino
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2016 EST 221913—Estate of Angeline Denise Manning. Application to administer estate filed. C. Camino, atty.
