Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221915
Bond
1
Date Died
November 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Irvin Alan Leonard
298 Corning Drive
Bratenahl OH 44108

Date Died :Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Applicant

Elin L. Leonard
298 Corning Drive
Bratenahl OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Kent Sheldon Hedman
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Fiduciary

Elin L. Leonard
298 Corning Drive
Bratenahl OH 44108
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kent Sheldon Hedman
Kadish, Hinkel & Weibel
1360 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2016 EST 221915—Estate of Irvin Alan Leonard. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Hedman, atty.
