Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016ADV221918
Filing Code
APP

Plaintiff

Village Of Cuyahoga Heights
4863 East 71st Street
Cuyahoga Heights OH 44125
Plaintiff's Attorney
Benjamin Grant Chojnacki
Walter | Haverfield LLP
1301 East 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Covey Weaver
5705 Lansing Avenue
Cleveland OH 44105

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Clerk Of Courts
1200 Ontario Street, 1st Floor
Cleveland OH 44119

Defendant

United States Of America
950 Pennsylvania Avenue
Washington DC 20530

Defendant

U.s. Attorneys For The Northern District Of Ohio
801 West Superior Avenue, Suite 400
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Internal Revenue Service
Sb/Se Area #2, 500 Woodward Avenue
Detroit MI 48226

Defendant

State Of Ohio, Department Of Taxation
Revenue Recovery Section, 150 East Gay Street, 21st Floor
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

Capital One Bank Usa, N.a. Formerly Known As Capital One Bank
4851 Cox Road
Glen Allen VA 23059

Defendant

Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2016 ADV 221918—Village Of Cuyahoga Heights vs Covey Weaver, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. B. G. Chojnacki, atty.
