Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016ADV221918
- Filing Code
- APP
Plaintiff
Village Of Cuyahoga Heights
4863 East 71st StreetCuyahoga Heights OH 44125
Plaintiff's Attorney
Walter | Haverfield LLP
1301 East 9th St.
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Covey Weaver
5705 Lansing AvenueCleveland OH 44105
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Clerk Of Courts
1200 Ontario Street, 1st FloorCleveland OH 44119
Defendant
United States Of America
950 Pennsylvania AvenueWashington DC 20530
Defendant
U.s. Attorneys For The Northern District Of Ohio
801 West Superior Avenue, Suite 400Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Internal Revenue Service
Sb/Se Area #2, 500 Woodward AvenueDetroit MI 48226
Defendant
State Of Ohio, Department Of Taxation
Revenue Recovery Section, 150 East Gay Street, 21st FloorColumbus OH 43215
Defendant
Capital One Bank Usa, N.a. Formerly Known As Capital One Bank
4851 Cox RoadGlen Allen VA 23059
Defendant
Dennis G. Kennedy
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Text2016 ADV 221918—Village Of Cuyahoga Heights vs Covey Weaver, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. B. G. Chojnacki, atty.
