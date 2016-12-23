Probate

Date Filed
Friday, December 23, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221920
Date Died
October 7, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Elizabeth L. Casey
4013 East 151st Street
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Alan Lewandowski Jr.
707 Literary Road
Cleveland OH 44113-4450

Decedent

James C. Casey
4013 East 151st Street
Cleveland OH 44128

Text

2016 EST 221920—Estate of James C. Casey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Lewandowski, Jr., atty.
