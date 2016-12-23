Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, December 23, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221920
- Date Died
- October 7, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Elizabeth L. Casey
4013 East 151st StreetCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
707 Literary Road
Cleveland OH 44113-4450
Decedent
James C. Casey
4013 East 151st StreetCleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Wednesday, October 7, 2015
Text2016 EST 221920—Estate of James C. Casey. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. Lewandowski, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.