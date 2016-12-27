Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221922
- Date Died
- November 7, 2002
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGFeb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Charles Willis
3622 White Birch DriveMemphis TN 38115
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Tommie Banks
714 Linn DriveCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Thursday, November 7, 2002
Text2016 EST 221922—Estate of Tommie Banks. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. T. J. Howard, atty.
