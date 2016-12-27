Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221922
Date Died
November 7, 2002
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Feb 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Charles Willis
3622 White Birch Drive
Memphis TN 38115
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy John Howard
Timothy J. Howard, Attorney at Law
8224 Mentor Ave.
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Tommie Banks
714 Linn Drive
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2016 EST 221922—Estate of Tommie Banks. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Feb. 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. T. J. Howard, atty.
