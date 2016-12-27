Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221927
Date Died
January 15, 2011
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Decedent

Rachael Jean Walker
1642 Temple Ave.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Saturday, January 15, 2011

Applicant

Michael J. Walker
1642 Temple Ave.
Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Heidi Monika Cisan
Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan LPA
Suite 150
Chardon OH 44024-1079

Text

2016 EST 221927—Estate of Rachael Jean Walker. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. H. M. Cisan, atty.
