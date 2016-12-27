Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221927
- Date Died
- January 15, 2011
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Decedent
Rachael Jean Walker
1642 Temple Ave.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Saturday, January 15, 2011
Applicant
Michael J. Walker
1642 Temple Ave.Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Thrasher Dinsmore & Dolan LPA
Suite 150
Chardon OH 44024-1079
Text2016 EST 221927—Estate of Rachael Jean Walker. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. H. M. Cisan, atty.
