Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221928
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 26, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Lillian Coleman
Candlewood Park Healthcare Center, 1835 Belmore Avenue
East Cleveland OH 44112

Applicant

Sherry Coleman
24801 Lakeshore Blvd., Apt# B917
Euclid OH 44123

Text

2016 GRD 221928—Re: Lillian Coleman. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jan. 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
