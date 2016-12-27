Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221929
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Feb 13, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Nakeisha Dawn Thorington-Green
5502 East 135th
Cleveland OH 44125

New Name

Dalante' Cameron Green
5502 East 135th
Cleveland OH 44125

Old Name

Dalante' Cameron Thorington
5502 East 135th
Cleveland OH 44125

Text

2016 MSC 221929—Re: Dalante' Cameron Thorington. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
