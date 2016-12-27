Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221929
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGFeb 13, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Nakeisha Dawn Thorington-Green
5502 East 135thCleveland OH 44125
New Name
Dalante' Cameron Green
5502 East 135thCleveland OH 44125
Old Name
Dalante' Cameron Thorington
5502 East 135thCleveland OH 44125
Text2016 MSC 221929—Re: Dalante' Cameron Thorington. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 13, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
