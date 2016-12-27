Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016GRD221930
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jan 24, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Amal Ganguli
34541 Southside Park Drive
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Anthony Leo Ania
34501 Southside Park Drive
Solon OH 44139

Ward

Erna Ganguli
34541 Southside Park Drive
Solon OH 44139

Text

2016 GRD 221930—Re: Erna Ganguli. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Ania, atty.
