Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016GRD221930
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJan 24, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Amal Ganguli
34541 Southside Park DriveSolon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
34501 Southside Park Drive
Solon OH 44139
Ward
Erna Ganguli
34541 Southside Park DriveSolon OH 44139
Text2016 GRD 221930—Re: Erna Ganguli. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Ania, atty.
