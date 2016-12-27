Date Filed Tuesday, December 27, 2016 Case Number 2016GRD221930 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jan 24, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2016 GRD 221930—Re: Erna Ganguli. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jan. 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. A. L. Ania, atty.