Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221931
Bond
1
Date Died
June 9, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Jane Thompson
13625 Milo Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Applicant

Denise Mcclain
3648 Maplecrest
Woodmere OH 44122

Fiduciary

Text

2016 EST 221931—Estate of Mary Jane Thompson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
