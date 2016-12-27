Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221931
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- June 9, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Jane Thompson
13625 Milo RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Date Died :Thursday, June 9, 2016
Applicant
Denise Mcclain
3648 MaplecrestWoodmere OH 44122
Fiduciary
Denise Mcclain
3648 MaplecrestWoodmere OH 44122
Text2016 EST 221931—Estate of Mary Jane Thompson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
