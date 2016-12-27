Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221939
Bond
1
Date Died
October 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Leah J. Leverette
3832 East 186 Street
Cleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Donald Henry Holt
Holt Legal Services, LLC
13940 Cedar Road, #255
University Heights OH 44118

Decedent

Marlene Louise Leverette
16305 Tarkington Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Fiduciary

Fiduciary's Attorney
Text

2016 EST 221939—Estate of Marlene Louise Leverette. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. H. Holt, atty.
