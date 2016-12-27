Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016EST221941
- Date Died
- June 17, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Paul L. Peterson
24506 Staghorn DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Date Died :Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Applicant
Dyuanna Peterson Calhoun
24506 Staghorn DriveBedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
G. M. Jackson Law Company, LLC
15925 Van Aken Blvd
Shaker Hts. OH 44120-5371
Text2016 EST 221941—Estate of Paul L. Peterson Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. M. Jackson, atty.
