Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016EST221941
Date Died
June 17, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Paul L. Peterson
24506 Staghorn Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146

Date Died :Wednesday, June 17, 2015

Applicant

Dyuanna Peterson Calhoun
24506 Staghorn Drive
Bedford Heights OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Gerald Milton Jackson
G. M. Jackson Law Company, LLC
15925 Van Aken Blvd
Shaker Hts. OH 44120-5371

Text

2016 EST 221941—Estate of Paul L. Peterson Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. M. Jackson, atty.
