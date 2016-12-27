Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Case Number
2016MSC221948
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Feb 7, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Claire Anna Caraballo-Casey
3430 Henninger Rd., Up
Cleveland

Applicant

Laura Marie Caraballo
3430 Henninger Rd., Up
Cleveland

New Name

Claire Anna Caraballo
3430 Henninger Rd., Up
Cleveland

Text

2016 MSC 221948—Re: Claire Anna Caraballo-Casey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
