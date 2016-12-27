Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, December 27, 2016
- Case Number
- 2016MSC221948
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGFeb 7, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Claire Anna Caraballo-Casey
3430 Henninger Rd., UpCleveland
Applicant
Laura Marie Caraballo
3430 Henninger Rd., UpCleveland
New Name
Claire Anna Caraballo
3430 Henninger Rd., UpCleveland
Text2016 MSC 221948—Re: Claire Anna Caraballo-Casey. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Feb. 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.